Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Sells 1,300 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc reduced its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,576 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 36,909,449 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,210,630,000 after purchasing an additional 9,754,349 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,189,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,056,434,000 after purchasing an additional 217,729 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 31,000,294 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,065,765,000 after acquiring an additional 4,891,210 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,894,755 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $750,420,000 after acquiring an additional 327,985 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,991,157 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $722,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032,523 shares during the period. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Shares of SU stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.17. 6,826,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,363,031. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $34.56. The company has a market capitalization of $27.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.98.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.11). Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.86 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SU. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $53.00 to $24.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.72.

Suncor Energy Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.