Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Sells 2,500 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,100 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,480,517 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,266,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,501 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,477,396 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,266,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689,765 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,108,471 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,177,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,285 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,373,044 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,062,524,000 after purchasing an additional 269,662 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 14,649,021 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $952,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,395 shares during the period. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COP stock traded down $2.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.14. 9,255,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,903,714. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.39. The company has a market capitalization of $45.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.71. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $67.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.22. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 4th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy producer to reacquire up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.80%.

In related news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $2,452,191.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,412.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on COP shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $67.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.05.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

