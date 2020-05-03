Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Sells 339 Shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,017 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in FLIR Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,629,000. Pictet North America Advisors SA grew its holdings in FLIR Systems by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 27,687 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in FLIR Systems by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 276,811 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,828,000 after buying an additional 125,504 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in FLIR Systems by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 27,687 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in FLIR Systems by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 24,361 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. 94.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FLIR Systems stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,070,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,383,089. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $59.44. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.57.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.07). FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $489.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut FLIR Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird downgraded FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Imperial Capital lowered their target price on FLIR Systems from $57.00 to $45.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. FLIR Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

About FLIR Systems

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

