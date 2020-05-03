Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Takes Position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,350 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ITRI. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Itron by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 253,752 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,837,000 after buying an additional 7,614 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Itron by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,791 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Itron by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,026,640 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $75,930,000 after purchasing an additional 30,441 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Itron during the 3rd quarter worth $8,468,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Itron during the 4th quarter worth $414,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITRI traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.67. The company had a trading volume of 206,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,117. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.29, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.39. Itron, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.48 and a 12-month high of $88.32.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $628.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.14 million. Itron had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Itron news, SVP Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $53,139.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,916.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 8,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $661,397.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,148,704.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,472 shares of company stock valued at $999,631 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ITRI. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Itron in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Itron from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Argus cut shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.13.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

