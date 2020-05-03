Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Takes Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,124,000. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 3.3% of Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Hexavest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 802 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Research LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total value of $1,465,531.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,188,746.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.03, for a total value of $8,200,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,122,670.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,410 shares of company stock valued at $19,656,881. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded down $4.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $329.81. 1,603,077 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,910,059. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $303.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $312.78. The stock has a market cap of $133.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.05. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.21 and a 12-month high of $346.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Argus reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 price target (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $340.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.21.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

