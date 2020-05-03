Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Trims Stock Position in Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,801 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IMO. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 4,186.2% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,029 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,935 shares during the period.

NYSEAMERICAN:IMO traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.47. 1,556,487 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 892,729. Imperial Oil Ltd has a 12-month low of $7.03 and a 12-month high of $28.93.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The energy company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Imperial Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup upgraded Imperial Oil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Imperial Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Imperial Oil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

