Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

HMSNF has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Hammerson in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank lowered Hammerson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hammerson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Hammerson in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded Hammerson from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hammerson currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.25.

Shares of HMSNF traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.75. 2,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,448. Hammerson has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $4.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

We are an owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. Our portfolio includes investments in 22 prime shopping centres in the UK, Ireland and France, 15 convenient retail parks in the UK and 20 premium outlets across Europe.

