Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Acquires 4,000 Shares of Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its holdings in shares of Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) by 36.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Autohome were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autohome by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 465 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Autohome during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Autohome by 768.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Autohome by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Autohome during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. 54.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATHM has been the subject of several analyst reports. China International Capital cut shares of Autohome to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Autohome from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, CICC Research cut shares of Autohome from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autohome currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.20.

Shares of Autohome stock traded down $7.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 698,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,494. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.64. The company has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.14. Autohome Inc has a 52 week low of $59.54 and a 52 week high of $117.50.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The information services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $334.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.55 million. Autohome had a net margin of 38.06% and a return on equity of 25.93%. Autohome’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Autohome Inc will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. Autohome’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.78%.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

