Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Buys 5,000 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 82.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 68,156,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,049,858,000 after acquiring an additional 14,371,236 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 57,067,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,390,926,000 after buying an additional 2,324,854 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,329,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,437,000 after buying an additional 367,164 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,270,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,226,000 after buying an additional 210,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $495,007,000. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 159,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $8,769,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Morgado sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total transaction of $1,991,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,300,420.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ATVI stock traded up $0.99 on Friday, reaching $64.72. 5,103,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,006,853. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.84 and a twelve month high of $68.32. The company has a market capitalization of $49.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.56.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.04. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Activision Blizzard’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. This represents a yield of 0.67%. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is 19.71%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATVI. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.61.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

