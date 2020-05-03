Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Cuts Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning trimmed its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,066 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,563,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $924,816,000 after acquiring an additional 233,424 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 2,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,569,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 185.7% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter.

FRC stock traded down $3.70 on Friday, hitting $100.59. 853,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,125,085. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.49. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $70.06 and a 12-month high of $122.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.17.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.46%. The company had revenue of $916.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $882.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FRC. Piper Sandler raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $119.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on First Republic Bank from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Stephens lifted their target price on First Republic Bank from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on First Republic Bank from $121.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.93.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

