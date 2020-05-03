Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Has $1.22 Million Holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning owned approximately 0.19% of Aerie Pharmaceuticals worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AERI. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.80.

NASDAQ:AERI traded down $0.94 on Friday, reaching $14.30. 778,754 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 844,521. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.16. Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $44.13. The company has a market capitalization of $708.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.21). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 85.35% and a negative net margin of 285.57%. The company had revenue of $24.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.86 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

