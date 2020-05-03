Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Has $1.45 Million Stock Holdings in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning decreased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA) by 34.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,741 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning owned about 0.17% of Sunnova Energy International worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 8,214 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,524,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,044,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,973,000 after acquiring an additional 432,393 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $990,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 10,966 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider William J. Berger purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.33 per share, for a total transaction of $111,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 50,564 shares in the company, valued at $471,762.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 16,000 shares of company stock worth $151,500.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NOVA. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $21.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:NOVA traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.53. 649,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,788. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.07. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.12 and a twelve month high of $20.87.

Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $33.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.97 million.

Sunnova Energy International Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Sunnova Energy Corporation that provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the Northern Mariana Islands. Its services include operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, onsite power optimization, and diagnostics.

Recommended Story: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.