Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Has $3.47 Million Position in Global Water Resources Inc (NASDAQ:GWRS)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its stake in shares of Global Water Resources Inc (NASDAQ:GWRS) by 36.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 340,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning owned approximately 1.51% of Global Water Resources worth $3,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Global Water Resources during the first quarter worth $68,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Global Water Resources during the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Global Water Resources during the first quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Global Water Resources by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 5,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GWRS traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $10.66. 27,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,370. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.18. The company has a market cap of $242.27 million, a P/E ratio of 96.92, a P/E/G ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. Global Water Resources Inc has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $14.99.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $8.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 million. Global Water Resources had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 6.27%. Research analysts anticipate that Global Water Resources Inc will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.024 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 290.00%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GWRS. BidaskClub raised shares of Global Water Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Global Water Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Water Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

About Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2018, it served approximately 55,000 people in 21,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

