Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Has $4.48 Million Holdings in AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lessened its position in AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 115,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning owned approximately 0.24% of AlarmCom worth $4,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in AlarmCom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in AlarmCom by 186.9% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in AlarmCom by 17,200.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,114 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in AlarmCom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in AlarmCom by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. 99.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ALRM shares. Imperial Capital lifted their target price on AlarmCom from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut AlarmCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine raised AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub raised AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of AlarmCom in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. AlarmCom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.60.

ALRM stock traded down $2.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,812. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.46, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. AlarmCom Hldg Inc has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $71.50.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. AlarmCom had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $140.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AlarmCom Hldg Inc will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AlarmCom news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $42,636.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,741,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vii Lp Tcv sold 75,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $3,463,910.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 158,678 shares of company stock worth $6,733,963. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

