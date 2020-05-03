Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Has $499,000 Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 26.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,894 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in NVIDIA by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 572 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,517 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 1,886 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective (up previously from $240.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective (up previously from $255.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.74.

Shares of NVDA stock traded down $9.50 on Friday, reaching $282.78. The company had a trading volume of 8,552,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,434,947. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.79 billion, a PE ratio of 62.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $132.60 and a one year high of $316.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $257.78 and its 200 day moving average is $240.06.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total value of $50,516.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,638,622.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.02, for a total transaction of $2,660,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 160,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,708,180.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 125,829 shares of company stock valued at $32,834,702. 4.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Recommended Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.