Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Has $670,000 Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning trimmed its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FIS. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 88.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,071,270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,328,462,000 after buying an additional 11,738,423 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the fourth quarter worth $785,947,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 137.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,075,158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $288,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,351 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,175,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $719,873,000 after acquiring an additional 672,742 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 470.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 789,409 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $109,799,000 after acquiring an additional 651,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FIS traded down $2.60 on Friday, hitting $129.29. 2,579,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,048,243. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.23. The company has a market cap of $81.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 1-year low of $91.68 and a 1-year high of $158.21.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.96%.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 52,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total transaction of $8,165,278.33. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,365,592.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 10,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total transaction of $1,625,165.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,532 shares in the company, valued at $1,786,768.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $171.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.21.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

