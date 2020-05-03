Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Increases Stock Position in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its position in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning owned 0.07% of Proofpoint worth $4,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PFPT. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Proofpoint in the fourth quarter valued at $77,735,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Proofpoint in the fourth quarter valued at $70,529,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Proofpoint in the fourth quarter valued at $56,275,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Proofpoint in the fourth quarter valued at $47,194,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 101.7% in the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 232,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

PFPT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Proofpoint from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Proofpoint from $160.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Proofpoint from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.59.

Proofpoint stock traded down $3.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.49. 334,165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,019. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.85 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.81. Proofpoint Inc has a 1-year low of $83.81 and a 1-year high of $133.58.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $243.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.11 million. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 14.67% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%. Proofpoint’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Proofpoint Inc will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gary Steele sold 20,000 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.36, for a total value of $2,007,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,685,128.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.05, for a total transaction of $315,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,827,977.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 94,228 shares of company stock worth $10,664,520. 2.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

