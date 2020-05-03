Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Invests $852,000 in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $852,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,189,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,120,911,000 after buying an additional 620,579 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 153,193 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,809,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 3,206 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.64, for a total transaction of $344,044.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,709,193.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeanne K. Mason sold 47,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total value of $4,390,706.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 163,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,225,358.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BAX traded down $0.94 on Friday, reaching $87.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,644,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,934,714. Baxter International Inc has a twelve month low of $69.10 and a twelve month high of $95.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. Baxter International had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Baxter International Inc will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BAX shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Baxter International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Baxter International from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Baxter International in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Baxter International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Baxter International from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.90.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

