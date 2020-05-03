Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Invests $890,000 in Allakos Inc (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new position in Allakos Inc (NASDAQ:ALLK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALLK. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Allakos by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,001,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,565,000 after buying an additional 592,503 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Allakos by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,067,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,877,000 after buying an additional 572,648 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Allakos by 141.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 767,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,365,000 after buying an additional 449,407 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Allakos by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,386,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,690,000 after purchasing an additional 327,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Allakos during the 4th quarter valued at $24,917,000. 66.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allakos alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on ALLK. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Allakos in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Allakos in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allakos in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allakos currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Allakos stock traded down $5.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.16. The stock had a trading volume of 232,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,353. Allakos Inc has a 52 week low of $30.32 and a 52 week high of $139.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.13.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allakos Inc will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Allakos

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Allakos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allakos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.