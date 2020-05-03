Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Lowers Stake in Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning reduced its stake in shares of Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Momo were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in Momo by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 11,630,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $389,620,000 after acquiring an additional 608,346 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Momo by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,429,069 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $148,374,000 after acquiring an additional 462,386 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Momo by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,808,518 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $60,585,000 after acquiring an additional 297,590 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in Momo by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,743,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $58,409,000 after acquiring an additional 328,238 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Momo in the fourth quarter worth about $50,378,000. 59.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOMO traded down $2.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.55. 7,640,323 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,264,545. Momo Inc has a 1 year low of $19.23 and a 1 year high of $40.87. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a current ratio of 6.06.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The information services provider reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $4.88. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. Momo had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 17.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Momo Inc will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 7th.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MOMO. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Momo in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Momo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Momo from $52.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Momo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.73.

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

