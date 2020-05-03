Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Makes New $1.71 Million Investment in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new position in shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 80,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Willdan Group by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Willdan Group by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,282 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Willdan Group by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,051 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Willdan Group in the third quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Willdan Group by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,051 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Willdan Group alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Willdan Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Willdan Group from $45.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Willdan Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on Willdan Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Willdan Group stock traded down $1.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,453. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.25 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.96 and its 200 day moving average is $29.64. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.92 and a 1-year high of $40.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The construction company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $129.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.43 million. Willdan Group had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 1.09%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Willdan Group, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive survey, program design, master planning, benchmarking analysis, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Willdan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willdan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.