Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Makes New $2.40 Million Investment in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new stake in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 300,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,403,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning owned about 0.19% of Mueller Water Products as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 2.7% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,590,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,741,000 after purchasing an additional 42,431 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 2.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 148.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 170,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 101,924 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

MWA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mueller Water Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.14.

In other news, Director Jerry W. Kolb sold 22,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $264,928.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,345.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jerry W. Kolb sold 33,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total transaction of $393,658.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,922.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

MWA stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.35. 941,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,028,302. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.89. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $12.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.34.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The firm had revenue of $212.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.43%.

Mueller Water Products Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.