Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Purchases 70,000 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 53.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the period. MasTec makes up about 1.7% of Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in MasTec were worth $6,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MasTec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in MasTec by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,182 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in MasTec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in MasTec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. 84.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of MasTec from $68.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of MasTec from $73.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of MasTec from $75.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of MasTec in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of MasTec in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.64.

Shares of MTZ traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.13. 1,897,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,109,980. MasTec, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.51 and a fifty-two week high of $73.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.93 and a 200-day moving average of $54.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.40.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. MasTec had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. MasTec’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

