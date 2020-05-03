Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Raises Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 63.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,439 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Albemarle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,479,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,256,385 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $507,101,000 after acquiring an additional 417,021 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,268,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 1,017,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,195,000 after acquiring an additional 287,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 642,727 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,944,000 after acquiring an additional 272,809 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ALB traded down $3.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,924,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,121. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.41. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $48.89 and a 1-year high of $99.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.39.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.02). Albemarle had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $992.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Albemarle’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Albemarle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Albemarle from $115.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Albemarle from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Cfra decreased their target price on Albemarle from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Albemarle in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.46.

In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $40,294.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,613,720.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $212,549.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,574,572.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

