Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Reduces Stake in TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lowered its holdings in TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 32.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 250,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 120,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in TPI Composites were worth $3,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in TPI Composites by 110.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 181,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after buying an additional 94,910 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in TPI Composites in the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of TPI Composites by 1,416.8% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 172,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 161,402 shares in the last quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of TPI Composites by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 198,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TPI Composites by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 432,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,002,000 after acquiring an additional 34,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum increased their target price on TPI Composites from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TPI Composites from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group decreased their target price on TPI Composites from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TPI Composites from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.40.

Shares of TPI Composites stock traded down $1.30 on Friday, reaching $16.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,375. The company has a market capitalization of $618.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.07 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.49. TPI Composites Inc has a 52 week low of $9.19 and a 52 week high of $27.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $422.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.31 million. TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 4.78% and a negative net margin of 1.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that TPI Composites Inc will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

TPI Composites Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

