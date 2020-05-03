Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Trims Stock Holdings in Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lessened its position in shares of Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning owned about 0.13% of Redfin worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Redfin by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 45,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Redfin by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Redfin by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Redfin by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in Redfin by 119.1% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on RDFN shares. ValuEngine raised Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Redfin from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Stephens cut Redfin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Redfin in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Redfin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

RDFN traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,389,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,398. Redfin Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $32.77. The company has a current ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.08.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 25.14% and a negative net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $233.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Redfin Corp will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Adam Wiener sold 32,500 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total transaction of $945,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 215,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,262,145.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Bridget Frey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 72,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,500 shares of company stock worth $1,548,260. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

