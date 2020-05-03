HANNOVER RUECK/S (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

HANNOVER RUECK/S (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on HVRRY. AlphaValue cut HANNOVER RUECK/S to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of HANNOVER RUECK/S in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut HANNOVER RUECK/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of HANNOVER RUECK/S in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. HANNOVER RUECK/S has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

Shares of HVRRY traded down $2.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,522. HANNOVER RUECK/S has a one year low of $56.15 and a one year high of $104.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.60.

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

