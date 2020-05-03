HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

HSTM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barrington Research restated a hold rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub upgraded HealthStream from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet cut HealthStream from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Get HealthStream alerts:

Shares of HSTM traded down $0.47 on Wednesday, reaching $22.35. The stock had a trading volume of 214,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,462. The firm has a market capitalization of $731.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.19. HealthStream has a 12-month low of $20.03 and a 12-month high of $29.78.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $61.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.08 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 4.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect that HealthStream will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 333.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 219,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,979,000 after purchasing an additional 169,104 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new stake in shares of HealthStream in the 4th quarter worth $4,094,000. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of HealthStream in the 4th quarter worth $1,884,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 86,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 34,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of HealthStream in the 4th quarter worth $925,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services for the healthcare community.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.