Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Lifted to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.00.
Shares of NASDAQ HCCI traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.60. The stock had a trading volume of 41,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,808. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.32 and a 200-day moving average of $25.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $439.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.69. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $32.58.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 766.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 15,737 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 301,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,978,000 after acquiring an additional 10,791 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 9,313 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,089,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,174,000 after acquiring an additional 205,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.03% of the company’s stock.
Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile
Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, and hazardous and non-hazardous containerized waste services to small and mid-sized customers in the vehicle maintenance and manufacturing services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.
