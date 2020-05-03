Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Lifted to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HCCI traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.60. The stock had a trading volume of 41,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,808. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.32 and a 200-day moving average of $25.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $439.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.69. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $32.58.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $107.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.40 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 10.22%. As a group, analysts forecast that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 766.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 15,737 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 301,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,978,000 after acquiring an additional 10,791 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 9,313 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,089,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,174,000 after acquiring an additional 205,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, and hazardous and non-hazardous containerized waste services to small and mid-sized customers in the vehicle maintenance and manufacturing services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

