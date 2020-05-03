Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Heritage-Crystal Clean presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HCCI traded down $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.60. 41,657 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,808. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.68. The stock has a market cap of $439.66 million, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.69. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $32.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $107.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.40 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 3.55%. As a group, research analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 766.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 15,737 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 3.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 301,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,978,000 after purchasing an additional 10,791 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 9,313 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,089,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,174,000 after purchasing an additional 205,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. 62.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, and hazardous and non-hazardous containerized waste services to small and mid-sized customers in the vehicle maintenance and manufacturing services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

