Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $58.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.46 million.

HFWA stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.44. 150,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,223. Heritage Financial has a 1 year low of $17.07 and a 1 year high of $31.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.70 and a 200-day moving average of $25.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $726.32 million, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Get Heritage Financial alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.72%.

In other news, Director Brian Charneski purchased 3,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.42 per share, with a total value of $61,246.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,737 shares in the company, valued at $529,335.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey S. Lyon purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.38 per share, with a total value of $46,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,849.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HFWA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. BidaskClub raised Heritage Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Heritage Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand accounts, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.