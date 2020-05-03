Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Heritage Insurance from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler raised Heritage Insurance from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Heritage Insurance from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heritage Insurance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.80.

Shares of HRTG traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.86. 110,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,710. Heritage Insurance has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $16.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $319.92 million, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.47.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. Heritage Insurance had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $138.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.19 million. As a group, analysts predict that Heritage Insurance will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Heritage Insurance’s payout ratio is presently 25.26%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. 66.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina, as well as residential wind-only property insurance.

