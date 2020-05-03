HeroNode (HER) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

HeroNode (CURRENCY:HER) traded down 9.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. One HeroNode token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, Token Store, Bilaxy and Bibox. Over the last week, HeroNode has traded 44.3% lower against the US dollar. HeroNode has a market capitalization of $29,194.48 and $57.00 worth of HeroNode was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011314 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $207.33 or 0.02337122 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00192717 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00064110 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00041569 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000179 BTC.

HeroNode Profile

HeroNode’s launch date was May 2nd, 2018. HeroNode’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,099,244,081 tokens. The Reddit community for HeroNode is /r/HeroNodeOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HeroNode’s official message board is medium.com/@hero_node . HeroNode’s official Twitter account is @hero_node . The official website for HeroNode is heronode.io

Buying and Selling HeroNode

HeroNode can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Token Store, Bibox, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeroNode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HeroNode should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HeroNode using one of the exchanges listed above.

