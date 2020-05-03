HEXAGON AB/ADR’s (HXGBY) Hold Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of HEXAGON AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HXGBY. DNB Markets downgraded shares of HEXAGON AB/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of HEXAGON AB/ADR in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of HEXAGON AB/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd.

Get HEXAGON AB/ADR alerts:

HXGBY stock traded down $1.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.27. 11,044 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,669. HEXAGON AB/ADR has a 52 week low of $33.79 and a 52 week high of $61.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.91.

Hexagon AB (publ) provides information technology solutions for geospatial and industrial landscapes worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES) and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GIS). The IES segment offers metrology systems that incorporate the in sensor technology for measurements, as well as computer-aided design, computer-aided manufacturing, and computer-aided engineering software.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for HEXAGON AB/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEXAGON AB/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.