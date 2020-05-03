HEXAGON AB/ADR’s (HXGBY) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of HEXAGON AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DNB Markets cut HEXAGON AB/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded HEXAGON AB/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd.

OTCMKTS:HXGBY traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.27. 11,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,669. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.93 and its 200-day moving average is $51.91. HEXAGON AB/ADR has a 1-year low of $33.79 and a 1-year high of $61.34.

Hexagon AB (publ) provides information technology solutions for geospatial and industrial landscapes worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES) and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GIS). The IES segment offers metrology systems that incorporate the in sensor technology for measurements, as well as computer-aided design, computer-aided manufacturing, and computer-aided engineering software.

