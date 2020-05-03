Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The medical technology company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $723.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.72 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS.

Shares of HRC stock traded down $10.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.25. 1,665,814 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 656,329. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.88. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 46.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.75. Hill-Rom has a 12 month low of $72.29 and a 12 month high of $117.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

HRC has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price objective on shares of Hill-Rom in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Hill-Rom in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $138.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.80.

In other news, insider Amy M. Dodrill sold 3,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $350,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,790. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

