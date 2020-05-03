Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The medical technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $723.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.72 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 21.87%. Hill-Rom’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS.

NYSE HRC traded down $10.24 on Friday, reaching $102.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,665,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,329. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.58 and its 200-day moving average is $105.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.52. Hill-Rom has a 1-year low of $72.29 and a 1-year high of $117.50.

HRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $138.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Hill-Rom in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 target price on shares of Hill-Rom in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.80.

In other Hill-Rom news, insider Amy M. Dodrill sold 3,189 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $350,790.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,790. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

