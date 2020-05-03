Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share.

HON stock traded down $4.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $137.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,681,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,329,914. Honeywell International has a 1 year low of $101.08 and a 1 year high of $184.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $101.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HON. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $201.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.88.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

