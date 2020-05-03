Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

HBMD has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub cut Howard Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. TheStreet cut Howard Bancorp from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Stephens initiated coverage on Howard Bancorp in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an equal weight rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howard Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.75.

HBMD traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.21. 43,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,576. Howard Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.55 and a 1-year high of $19.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.29.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.04). Howard Bancorp had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $20.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Howard Bancorp will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Howard Bancorp by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 221,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after buying an additional 3,119 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Howard Bancorp by 97.5% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 135,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 67,105 shares in the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Howard Bancorp by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 262,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 67,515 shares in the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in Howard Bancorp by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 772,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,035,000 after purchasing an additional 15,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Howard Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,080,000. 54.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Howard Bancorp Company Profile

Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand, money market, savings, individual retirement, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

