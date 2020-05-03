Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Howard Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howard Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Stephens initiated coverage on Howard Bancorp in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Howard Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Get Howard Bancorp alerts:

HBMD stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.21. 43,938 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,576. Howard Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $19.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.05 million, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.64.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.04). Howard Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 14.42%. The company had revenue of $20.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Howard Bancorp will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in Howard Bancorp by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 772,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,035,000 after buying an additional 15,044 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Howard Bancorp by 7.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 739,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,035,000 after purchasing an additional 48,344 shares during the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Howard Bancorp by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 262,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 67,515 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Howard Bancorp by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 233,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 12,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Howard Bancorp by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.06% of the company’s stock.

Howard Bancorp Company Profile

Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand, money market, savings, individual retirement, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Stop Order

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.