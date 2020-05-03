IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 237.39% and a net margin of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $626.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock traded down $6.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $270.75. 546,993 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,434. IDEXX Laboratories has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $296.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.15 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $261.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IDXX shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.71.

IDEXX Laboratories announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 39,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.62, for a total transaction of $11,493,167.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 847,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,984,768.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

