Imax (NYSE:IMAX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $34.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.23 million. Imax had a positive return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS.

IMAX stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.61. 1,323,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,318,758. The firm has a market capitalization of $705.67 million, a P/E ratio of -61.11 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.38. Imax has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $25.75.

Get Imax alerts:

In related news, VP Robert D. Lister sold 21,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total value of $306,656.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,366 shares in the company, valued at $558,209.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard L. Gelfond purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.16 per share, for a total transaction of $179,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 38,744 shares of company stock worth $549,390 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IMAX. Zacks Investment Research cut Imax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine raised Imax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Imax from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Imax in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Imax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Imax has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.22.

Imax Company Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Imax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.