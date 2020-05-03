Independent Bank Co.(MI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 4th.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) has increased its dividend by an average of 24.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Independent Bank Co.(MI) has a payout ratio of 52.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Independent Bank Co.(MI) to earn $1.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.3%.

Get Independent Bank Co.(MI) alerts:

Shares of IBCP opened at $14.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.79 million, a P/E ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.75. Independent Bank Co has a twelve month low of $9.19 and a twelve month high of $23.93.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $41.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.01 million. Independent Bank Co.(MI) had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 12.30%. Sell-side analysts expect that Independent Bank Co will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Ervin acquired 1,500 shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.87 per share, for a total transaction of $25,305.00. Also, Director Matthew J. Missad acquired 3,000 shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.24 per share, with a total value of $48,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,974.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 5,967 shares of company stock valued at $94,928. 4.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

About Independent Bank Co.(MI)

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Co.(MI) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Co.(MI) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.