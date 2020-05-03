Insider Buying: HireQuest (NYSE:HQI) Director Buys $10,009.60 in Stock

HireQuest (NYSE:HQI) Director Edward Jackson acquired 1,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.40 per share, with a total value of $10,009.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,547,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,301,459.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Edward Jackson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get HireQuest alerts:

On Tuesday, April 21st, Edward Jackson purchased 1,633 shares of HireQuest stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.56 per share, with a total value of $10,712.48.

On Thursday, April 16th, Edward Jackson purchased 1,552 shares of HireQuest stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.70 per share, with a total value of $10,398.40.

On Monday, April 13th, Edward Jackson purchased 1,550 shares of HireQuest stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.53 per share, with a total value of $10,121.50.

On Monday, April 6th, Edward Jackson purchased 706 shares of HireQuest stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.58 per share, with a total value of $4,645.48.

On Friday, April 3rd, Edward Jackson purchased 2,012 shares of HireQuest stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.19 per share, with a total value of $12,454.28.

On Tuesday, March 31st, Edward Jackson purchased 1,000 shares of HireQuest stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $6,250.00.

On Friday, March 27th, Edward Jackson purchased 3,213 shares of HireQuest stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.82 per share, with a total value of $18,699.66.

On Wednesday, March 18th, Edward Jackson acquired 4,602 shares of HireQuest stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $27,473.94.

On Friday, March 13th, Edward Jackson acquired 1,730 shares of HireQuest stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.35 per share, with a total value of $10,985.50.

NYSE:HQI opened at $6.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.32. HireQuest has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $8.55.

HireQuest (NYSE:HQI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.87 million for the quarter.

HireQuest Company Profile

HireQuest, Inc provides on-demand and temporary staffing solutions in the United States. The company undertakes short and longer-term temporary work assignments; and recruits and places workers in temp-to-hire positions. It also provides temporary staffing services, including skilled and semi-skilled general labour and industrial personnel, clerical and secretarial personnel, and construction personnel.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for HireQuest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HireQuest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.