Insider Selling: Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) COO Sells $12,000.00 in Stock

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) COO Bruce D. Given sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $12,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 851,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,077,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of ARWR stock opened at $32.56 on Friday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $17.30 and a 1 year high of $73.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.96 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.89 and a quick ratio of 6.89.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $29.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.63 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.56% and a return on equity of 18.21%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARWR. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1,650.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine lowered Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.75.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

