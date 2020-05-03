Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 1.1% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,371,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $451,522,000 after acquiring an additional 598,648 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,214,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $470,883,000 after buying an additional 736,028 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,000,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $425,426,000 after buying an additional 22,369 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,810,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,819,000 after buying an additional 161,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 21,469.7% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,356,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,376,000 after buying an additional 1,350,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $6.17 on Friday, reaching $212.74. 48,338,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,106,552. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $195.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.27. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $164.93 and a fifty-two week high of $237.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.