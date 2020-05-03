Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stake Cut by Pictet & Cie Europe SA

Pictet & Cie Europe SA reduced its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 120,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,218 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 2.1% of Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $22,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 39.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $6.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $212.74. 48,338,944 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,106,552. The company’s fifty day moving average is $195.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.27. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $164.93 and a fifty-two week high of $237.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

