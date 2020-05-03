Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Stock Position Decreased by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 58.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,302 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

SPLV traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,030,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,228,258. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $38.58 and a twelve month high of $62.09.

