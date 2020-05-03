Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Acquires 3,815 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 493.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,588 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,815 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com comprises 0.6% of Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,322,911,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 12.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,667,028 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,145,974,000 after buying an additional 3,749,613 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 49.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,873,498 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,565,566,000 after buying an additional 3,606,319 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $501,219,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,356 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after buying an additional 2,782,856 shares during the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.85, for a total transaction of $934,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,698,967.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.37, for a total value of $1,603,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 395,788 shares of company stock valued at $64,394,175. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, March 20th. Cfra raised salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.15.

NYSE:CRM traded down $5.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $156.37. 4,276,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,453,950. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $115.29 and a twelve month high of $195.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $148.59 and a 200 day moving average of $163.51. The stock has a market cap of $144.95 billion, a PE ratio of 781.89, a PEG ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.08.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

