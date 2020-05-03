Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 72.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,352,805,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,796,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,484,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490,046 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 580.6% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,055,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459,683 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,238,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,041,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592,492 shares in the last quarter. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABBV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of AbbVie from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $79.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.80.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,704,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,185,861. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.36. AbbVie Inc has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $97.86. The stock has a market cap of $121.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.54%. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

In other news, VP Brian L. Durkin acquired 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.18 per share, for a total transaction of $149,996.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,744.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Rapp acquired 2,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $91.75 per share, for a total transaction of $263,781.25. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 8,825 shares of company stock worth $671,852. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

